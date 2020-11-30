Jagran HiTech Awards 2020: Hyundai i20 won the Car of the Year award, while Hero Xtreme 160R won the Motorcycle Of The Year 2020. The winners in each category were chosen by our special jury members after judging them on several parameters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran HiTech Awards 2020 were held virtually on Monday, November 30, 2020, to honour those who revolutionised the mobile and mobility industry with their innovations. Sponsored by FUN88 and co-sponsored by Amazon, the award ceremony was organised by the Jagran New Media, one of the country's largest media organisations. There were as many as 32 awards up for grab in mobile and auto sections.

Hyundai i20 bagged the Car of the Year award, while Hero Xtreme 160R won the Motorcycle Of The Year 2020. In the mobile and technology segment, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra won the Smartphone of the Year award, while RealMe C11 was awarded the Budget Smartphone of the Year award. The Gadget of the Year award went to Apple iPad Pro 2020.

Honda City won the 2020 Sedan Of The Year award, while 2020 Luxury Car Of The Year went to Mercedes-Benz GLS. Audi Q8 bagged the 2020 Luxury SUV Of The Year, while Maruti Suzuki won the 2020 Car Manufacturer Of The Year award.

Besides, the 2020 Car Tech Innovation of the Year - Editor Choice award went to Ford, while the 2020 Brand with a Cause - Editor's Choice was bagged by Hyundai. Shashank Srivastava, ED- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, was named as the Personality of the Year in the automobile industry.

The winners in each category were chosen by our special jury members after judging them on several parameters. The jury members included Konark Tyagi (Consulting Editor for Technology - Jagran New Media), Ramesh Somani (CEO & Chief Editor, Exhibit Group), Siddhartha Sharma (Tech & Auto Expert), Irshad Kalibullah (Editor in Chief, My Smart Price) and Abhishek Telang (Tech Guru).

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma