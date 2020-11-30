Jagran HiTech Awards 2020 Full List of Winners: Hyundai i20 bagged the Car of the Year award, while Hero Xtreme 160R won the Motorcycle Of The Year 2020. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra won the Smartphone of the Year award, while RealMe C11 was named the Budget Smartphone of the Year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran HiTech Awards 2020 Full List of Winners: Hyundai i20 bagged the Car of the Year award, while Hero Xtreme 160R won the Motorcycle Of The Year 2020 at the Jagran HiTech Awards 2020, which were given on Monday. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra won the Smartphone of the Year award, while RealMe C11 was named the Budget Smartphone of the Year. The Gadget of the Year award went to Apple iPad Pro 2020.

Sponsored by FUN88 and co-sponsored by Amazon, Jagran HiTech Awards 2020 were held virtually to honour those who revolutionised the mobile and mobility industry with their innovations. Jagran New Media, one of the country's largest media organisations gave the awards in as many as 32 categories -- 13 mobile and 19 automobile sectors. Below is the full list of winners in tech and auto sections.

Automobile Winners

No. Award Winner 1. 2020 Motorcycle Of The Year Hero Xtreme 160R 2. 2020 Premium / Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Ducati Panigale V2 3. 2020 Scooter of The Year Honda Activa 6G 4. 2020 BIKE Manufacturer Of The Year Hero MotoCorp 5. 2020 EV Two Wheeler Of The Year Hero Electric Optima HX 6. 2020 Viewer Choice Two-Wheeler Of The Year RE Meteor 350 7. 2020 Hatchback of the Year Hyundai All New i20 8. 2020 Sedan Of The Year Honda City 9. 2020 Sub-Compact SUV of The Year Kia Sonet 10. 2020 Compact SUV of The Year Hyundai Creta 11. 2020 Mid-Size SUV of The Year Volkswagen T-Roc 12. 2020 Full-Size SUV of The Year MG Gloster 13. 2020 MPV of The Year Kia Carnival 14. 2020 Luxury Car Of The Year Mercedes-Benz GLS 15. 2020 Luxury SUV Of The Year Audi Q8 16. 2020 Viewer Choice CAR Of The Year Kia Sonet 17. 2020 Car of The Year Hyundai i20 18. 2020 EV of The Year Mercedes-Benz EQC 19. 2020 Car Manufacturer Of The Year Maruti Suzuki

Besides, the 2020 Car Tech Innovation of the Year - Editor Choice award went to Ford, while the 2020 Brand with a Cause - Editor's Choice was bagged by Hyundai. Shashank Srivastava, ED- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, was named as the Personality of the Year in the automobile industry.

Mobile Winners

No. Award Winner 1. Camera Phone Of The Year Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 2. Premium Phone of The Year Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 3. Budget Smartphone Of The Year RealMe C11 4. Mid-Budget Smartphone Of The Year Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 5. Laptop Of The Year Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i 6. Performance Smartphone Of The Year Asus ROG Phone 3 7. Gadget of The Year Apple iPad Pro 2020 8. Smart TV Of The Year RealMe SLED 4K 9. Tech Innovation Of The Year Moto Razr 5G 10. Smart Wearable Of The Year Apple Watch Series 6 11. TWS Earphones Of The Year Jabra Elite Active 75t 12. 2020 Tech Manufacturer Of The Year RealMe 13. 2020 Smartphone of The Year Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma