New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Thousands of Twitter users since Thursday, December 2, started complaining about losing their followers at a massive scale. The sudden drop was complained as ‘substantial’ and ‘unprecedented’ by various Twitter users, ranging from as less as 50 or 100 to as much as a whopping 300K followers in one go. Even the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter found his follower count dropping from 360.3K to 43.7K by the end of Thursday.

Follower loss result of Bot-cleaning exercise

Twitter regularly performs the clean-up exercises to get rid of the bots. A bot is an autonomous non-human program on the internet which performs automated, repetitive and pre-defined tasks by interacting with human users. Bots have been the problematic elements almost since the dawn of social media age on internet. Twitter regularly performs such clean-ups to prevent spamming on the platform.

When was the last time Twitter did such exercise?

Before this, Twitter performed an exercise to clean up the platform of bots in June 2021. Back then, actor Anupam Kher had complained that he had lost 80,000 followers within a few days.

What is Twitter’s take on bot clean up exercise?

Twitter is yet to issue a statement on the bot clean up exercise. However, in June 2021, Twitter support in a tweet had said: "You may notice some follower count fluctuations from time to time. Accounts that we've asked to confirm their password or phone number aren't included in follower counts until they've confirmed that info. We do this regularly to help prevent spam and keep all accounts secure."

Unmissable meme fest on Loss of followers

Mutuals crying for their lost followers..

Me- Jisko pata hi nhi followers the kitne pic.twitter.com/btvxtLuaHM — 🤗 (@duggu_tweets) December 2, 2021

After taking away and then giving us back all the lost followers,



*CEO Parag Agrawal be like*#Trending #ParagAgrawal #twitter pic.twitter.com/qgVz5JCs8K — Pallavi Pandey (@pallaviipandey) December 2, 2021

Lost so many followers. Feeling like Anna Hazare — Joy (@Joydas) December 2, 2021

I barely have any followers. I lost nothing. 😂😂 — Varnica Raj Chauhan (@Varnica31) December 2, 2021

People who lost their followers in a jiffy 😂 #follobackinstantly pic.twitter.com/HHipUuHZG4 — rohit (@rohitrajoffici5) December 3, 2021

Everyone : I lost 5000 followers ! Meanwhile me who went to 244 from previousl 243: #TwitterPurge pic.twitter.com/EkwEQyLMTu — Saifi Yunus (@saifiyunus) December 3, 2021

Seems like I've lost quite a few followers since my tweet about bs earlier. Oh well. Nothing of value was lost after seeing who it was. 😬 pic.twitter.com/hQ9IgeX98X — drakai(Na) (@drakaina6600) December 3, 2021

People are saying that I lost 300 , 400 followers



Le me :- pic.twitter.com/H39PGcif7h — 𝗪𝘁𝗳 𝗚𝘂𝗿𝘂𝗷𝗶 ∆ (@gurujiiscool) December 2, 2021

People to their lost followers pic.twitter.com/duIrClazdx — @KT🦋 (@_KaumudiTiwari) December 2, 2021

So if you also lost your Twitter followers this week, you were not alone.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma