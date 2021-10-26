New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook recently has made building metaverse one of its top priorities. And why is that? Because Mark Zuckerberg thinks metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology.

Many tech developers think that Metaverse is the next step in the world of Virtual Reality. The concept is being talked up as the future of the internet. But what is it? Know all about the Metaverse here:

So, What is Metaverse Exactly?

The term Metaverse was coined by a science fiction writer Neal Stephenson in 1992. According to experts, the word "metaverse" has been derived from "meta" and "vers" which means "beyond the universe". This term is commonly used to describe the concept of the future iteration of the internet.

The “metaverse” is a set of virtual that will enable you to create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you. You will be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more.

In simple terms, Metaverse is an upgraded version of Virtual Reality. Many even believe that in the coming future we might use a headset to enter a virtual world connecting all sorts of digital environments.

According to experts, "The idea of a metaverse, by shifting even more of our lives onto a universal platform, extends this problem to a deeper level. It offers us a limitless possibility to overcome the constraints of the physical world; yet in doing so, only replaces them with constraints imposed by what the metaverse will allow."

Does the technology exist yet, if not when can we experience it?

For now, the technology is in the research stage and Facebook claims that the metaverse "won't be built overnight by a single company" and has promised to collaborate. Facebook has recently invested $50m (£36.3m) in funding non-profit groups to help "build the metaverse responsibly". But the tech giant thinks the true metaverse idea will take another 10 to 15 years.

Which other company might develope Metaverse?

Gamemaker Company, an Epic game known for Fortnite had earlier shown interest in Metaverse. In the past few years Fortnite expanded its product, hosting concerts, brand events, and more inside its own digital world and now I am impressed with what more is possible says Mr. Sweeny, owner of Epic Games on Metaverse.

Roblox is another company that is getting closer to the idea of the metaverse. Meanwhile, Unity, a 3D development platform, is investing in "digital twins" - digital copies of the real world - and the graphics company Nvidia is building its "Omniverse", which it describes as a platform for connecting 3D virtual worlds.

Posted By: Ashita Singh