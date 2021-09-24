New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook is one of the most popular social media used by people across the world to connect with each other share their opinions, pictures and videos about their life. However, the social media giant's founder Mark Zuckerberg does not want its customers just to log in to Facebook but wants them to live and work inside. This has been termed as "metaverse" by Zuckerberg.

"In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company. In many ways, the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology," he had said in July. "What I think is most interesting is how these themes will come together into a bigger idea. Our overarching goal across all of these initiatives is to help bring the metaverse to life".

What is exactly a 'metaverse'?

Currently, the web is based on texts, images, audio and videos. However, metaverse will be based on "3D virtual spaces linking together in a perceived virtual universe". This means people would be able to interact with each other in a more real way on the web.

The term was first coined in 1992 by science fiction writer Neal Stephenson. According to experts, the word "metaverse" has been derived from "meta" and "vers" which means "beyond the universe". This term is commonly used to describe the concept of the future iteration of the internet.

Metaverse, a virtual world

In simple terms, a metaverse is a virtual world where people can buy land, property using cryptocurrencies. They can even hang out with their friends and virtual reality. However, the future of metaverse is not clear yet and experts doubt whether it would be able to mimic the real world completely or not.

Experts believe that the concept of the metaverse is encouraging and would create new opportunities in the market. "The idea of a metaverse, by shifting even more of our lives onto a universal platform, extends this problem to a deeper level. It offers us limitless possibility to overcome the constraints of the physical world; yet in doing so, only replaces them with constraints imposed by what the metaverse will allow," said Nick Kelly, Senior Lecturer in Interaction Design, Queensland University of Technology, in a blog post.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma