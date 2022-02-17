New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Instagram has rolled out several new interesting features in their last few updates. The photo-sharing app always counts on its new features to gain instant popularity among users and the same happened with Instagram's Vanish Mode.

Instagram's Vanish Mode was launched by Meta-owned Instagram in the year 2020. The feature helps users to make their private cgat disappear from the app. Vanish mode lets people send each other disappearing messages, photos, videos, and other content in a chat. Here's everything that you want to know about Instagram's Vanish Mode:

What exactly is Vanish mode?

As per Instagram, the feature can disappear messages, photos, videos, and other content in a chat. Content sent in vanish mode disappears when someone leaves the chat or turns vanish mode off. To use vanish mode, you must update to Messenger features on Instagram. The feature is very similar to the self-erase feature on Snapchat.

How to use the Vanish Mode?

Open Instagram, click on the chat page and then tap "Chat".

Open an existing chat or use the "New Message" button at the top right to create a new chat.

After opening the chat visit the chat settings and turn on the Vanish mode from the app.

Tap Turn off vanish mode at the top or swipe up to turn it off.

Keep in mind that, you'll always get a notification on Instagram if someone sends you a message in vanish mode. Tap on the notification to enter a chat with them in vanish mode. You'll also be notified if they send you a new message outside of vanish mode.

More details to bear in mind about Instagram's Vanish Mode:

After turning the vanish mode, you won't be able to copy, save, or forward disappearing messages.

Accounts that you haven't connected with before can't send you message requests in vanish mode.

You can only use vanish mode in a chat with another Instagram account. You won't be able to use it in a group chat or in a chat with a Messenger or Facebook account.

Vanish mode will not hide messages if the vanish mode is not turned on the app. Messages can't disappear if the mode is not on the app.

Posted By: Ashita Singh