Despite agreeing to hold talks with the Kremlin, the Ukrainian government has decided to create an "IT army" to counter Russia's digital intrusions, said the country's vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Saturday.

Ukraine has also called its underground hackers to protect the country's "critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions" against the invading Russian forces.

"We are creating an IT army. We need digital talents," said Fedorov, who is also country's Minister for Digital Transformation, in a Tweet. "There will be tasks for everyone. We continue to fight on the cyber front. The first task is on the channel for cyber specialists."

In his tweet, Fedorov had also shared a Telegram link which published a list of 31 prominent Russian websites, businesses and state organisations. Following this, Kremlin.ru, the official website of the Kremlin, was taken offline due to distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, reported Reuters.

Why Ukraine has launched an IT army?

The Ukraine has launched an IT army to combat Russia in cyberspace. This comes after a destructive piece of software was found circulating in Ukraine that affected several government agencies and a financial institution. It is suspected that the software was released by the Russians.

The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have also blamed Russia for the attack. However, the Kremlin has denied the allegations.

According to Reuters, Aushev's firm Cyber Unit Technologies is working with Ukraine's government to defend the country's critical infrastructure. Aushev said the volunteers would be divided into defensive and offensive cyber units.

The defensive unit would be employed to defend infrastructure such as power plants and water systems. In a 2015 cyberattack, widely attributed to Russia state hackers, 225,000 Ukrainians lost electricity.

The offensive volunteer unit Aushev said he is organizing would help Ukraine's military conduct digital espionage operations against invading Russian forces.

"We have an army inside our country," Aushev said. "We need to know what they are doing."

