New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta Platforms Inc. also known as Facebook is gearing up to open new physical Meta Stores in the US. This attempt will enable the company to sell its physical products, including virtual reality headset Quest 2 and Portal video call device directly to buyers.

But, What are Meta Stores?

These Meta stores would be used to introduce people to company devices made by the company’s Reality Labs division, such as virtual reality headsets and, eventually, augmented reality glasses. Apart from giving customers a glimpse into Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality, the store will be used to sell those products.

The stores will allow customers walking in to try out devices and experience the world of virtual reality. It will also act as a place to educate customers about Meta’s plans for the so-called “Metaverse” – a sci-fi concept that envisions an essentially immersive version of the Internet that the company spent billions of dollars on last year through Facebook Reality Labs.

The Meta Stores are intended to spark emotions like “curiosity, closeness,” as well as a sense of feeling “welcomed” while experimenting with headsets in a “judgment-free journey," as per the company.

The company said that its goal is to show people what's possible with our products while giving a glimpse into the future as the metaverse comes to life.

About First Meta Store in the US:

The 1,550-square feet Meta Store at the company's Burlingame campus in California opens on May 9, and will feature demos for its Quest 2 VR headset and video calling device Portal as well as Ray-Ban's augmented reality (AR) glasses, Meta said on Monday.

The devices, except for the Ray-Ban glasses, will be available for purchase at the store. The products can also be bought online through a new shopping tab on meta.com, the company said. Meta Store will help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the Metaverse of the future,” Meta Store CEO Martin Gilliard said in a blog post.

"Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it. If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to go check out the Meta Store," said Martin Gilliard.

Posted By: Ashita Singh