Mumbai | Jagran Technology Desk: In what could be termed as a people-friendly initiative, the Mumbai postal department on Saturday launched an android-based mobile app 'Know Your Postman' to help people get details of their beat postman. The app was launched on the occasion of National Mails Day.

Addressing the event in Mumbai, Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region said, "This is the first application to get details of your beat postman in the History of Mumbai Postal region. Using this app, citizens can get details of their beat postman."

The app, which has been created by Mumbai Postal Region, is available on Google Play Store and has data about more than 86,000 localities and suburbs of Mumbai, said Pandey.

"Mumbai is a very big region, so it will take time to add all the localities in our database. But as of now, we have more than 86,000 localities in the database," Pandey said.

What is the 'Know your postman' app?

The app will enable people to easily access the details of their beat postman upon searching by locality, area pin code, and post office name.

How does this app work?

Through the 'Know your Postman' app, people can quickly get information about the area's local postman along with his name, phone number, photo, and post office name. This will help people to track their parcels and contact the respective postman.

People can easily download the app from Google Play Store from October 16. The launch of the application took place in a Press Club at Fort. Apart from Mumbai, the concept had also been introduced in the Secunderabad area where it is getting a positive response from customers

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen