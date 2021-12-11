New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Online gaming is on a boom in India and people, irrespective of their age, are now showing attraction towards it, thanks to the digital revolution across the country that has given them access to gaming computers and digital record-keeping. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the addiction of online gaming has also increased among people, especially among children.

Looking at this, the Union Education Ministry has released a slew of advisories for parents and teachers on "Children's safe online gaming" to enable them in educating them for necessary action, ensuring effective use in overcoming all online gaming downsides.

"Online games can almost be found anywhere on any gaming platforms such as PC's, consoles, and mobile devices. Online gaming can be accessed with the use of a phone or a tablet which is a common factor in online game addiction because children can easily play games anywhere anytime affecting their time for their school and social life," the advisory read.

"However, online gaming has many downsides. Playing online games leads to a serious gaming addiction which has been considered as a gaming disorder. The game is designed in a way that each level is more complicated and complex than the previous one. This causes a player to push themselves to the limit in order to progress in the game," it added.

Following is the complete list of do's and don'ts that parents and teachers must follow to overcome online gaming downsides:

Do's:

- While playing online games, if something wrong happened, stop immediately and take a screenshot (using the “print screen” button on the keyboard) and report it.

- Help your child to protect their privacy online, get them to use a screen name (avatar) that does not reveal their real name.

- Use antivirus/ spyware programs and configure web browsers securely using firewall.

- Activate parental controls and safety features on the device or in the app or browser as it helps restrict access to certain content and limit spending on in-game purchases.

- Notify if a stranger tries to start a conversation about something inappropriate or requests personal information.

- Check the age rating of any games your child is playing.

- In case of a bullying, encourage not to respond and keep a record of the harassing messages and report the behaviour to the game site administrator/block, mute or ‘unfriend’ that person from their players list, or turn off the in-game chat function.

- Play alongside your child to get a better sense of how they are handling their personal information and whothey are communicating with.

- Help your child understand that some features in online games are used to encourage more play and spending. Talk to them about gambling, what it is and its consequences both online and in the physical world.

- Always ensure that your child accesses internet from a computer placed in the family space.

- Install internet gateway at home which has features like monitoring, logging and controlling the types of content that the children can access.

- Teachers need to keep an eye on falling grades and social behaviour of the students.

- If teachers observe something that may seem suspicious or alarming, they should inform the school authorities immediately.

- Teachers should ensure that children are sensitized about the pros and cons of the internet from time to time.

- Teachers should train students for secure configuration of web browsers & web applications.

Don'ts:

- Do not allow in-game purchases without parental consent. To avoid in app purchases; OTP based payment methods may be adopted as per RBI’s guidelines.

- Avoid credit/ debit cards registration on apps for subscriptions. Place an upper limit on expenditure per transaction.

- Do not let children buy directly from the laptop or mobile they use for gaming.

- Advise children not to download software and games from unknown websites.

- Tell them to be beware of clicking links, images and pop-ups in the websites as they may contain a virus and harm the computer, and may contain age-inappropriate content.

- Advise them not to give personal information over the Internet while downloading games.

- They should never share personal information with people in games and on gaming profile.

- Advise them not to communicate with strangers, including adults, through web cam, private messaging or online chat, as it increases the risk of contact from online abusers, or bullying from other players.

- Advise them against engaging in game for long hours without taking a break considering health aspects and addiction.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma