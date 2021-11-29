New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that he has resigned as Twitter CEO. Dorsey will be succeeded by Indian-origin technocrat Parag Agrawal.

“After almost 16 years of having a role at our company… from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Executive Chair to interim CEO to CEO… I decided it’s finally time for me to leave,” Jack Dorsey said in an email addressed to Twitter, the screenshot of which he himself shared on the micro-blogging site.

Founder-led notion Twitter's single point of failure: Jack Dorsey

Dorsey said that there is a lot of talk about the company being "founder led". "I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure . I have worked hard to ensure this company can break away from its founding and founders. There are 3 reasons I believe now is the right time," Jack Dorsey said in the official statement.

Jack Dorsey further announced that Parag Agrawal will be the next Twitter CEO. "He is curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep," Jack Dorsey said.

Dorsey further added that Bret Taylor has agreed to become Twitter Board's chair. "He understands entrepreneurship, taking risks, companies at massive scale, technology, product and he's an engineer," Dorsey said in the official statement that began with him announcing his resignation. \

Jack announced that he will serve in Twitter Board until the end of May 2022, "to help Parag and Bret with the transition".

"And after that I'll leave the board as well," Jack Dorsey added.

Parag knows what it takes: Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey said that Parag Agrawal will be the company CEO starting from Monday itself. "Parag started here as an engineer who cared deeply about our work and now he's our CEO. This alone makes me proud. I know that Parag will be able to channel his energy best because he has lived it and knows what it takes," Dorsey added.

I'm really sad...yet really happy: Jack Dorsey

Dorsey also said that the decision to step down from Executive designation has been his own. "It was a tough one for me, of course. I love this service and company... and all of you so much. I'm really sad... yet really happy. There aren't many companies that get to this level. And there aren't many founders that choose their company over their own ego. I know we will prove this was the right move," Jack added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma