ISRO's New Microprocessor Smart Limb Enables Amputees To Walk With Minimum Support | Details

IN A MAJOR technology development, the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made an artificial smart limb that will help above-knee amputees to walk with a comfortable gait, ISRO announced in a press release on Friday.

The artificial limb is likely to be commercialised soon and is expected to be ten times cheaper. Controlled by the microprocessor, it offers "extended capabilities for the amputee than those offered by the passive limbs that do not use the microprocessors".

"Thus far, a 1.6 kg MPK has enabled an amputee to walk about 100 m in the corridor with minimum support. Efforts to improvise the performance are underway," ISRO said in the statement.

These smart ‘microprocessor-controlled knees (MPKs) are being developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO under an MoU with National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD), Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities, and Artificial Limb Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

In the press release, ISRO mentioned that "an MPK consists of a microprocessor, hydraulic damper, load & knee angle sensors, composite knee-case, Li-ion battery, electrical harness, and interface elements."

It also mentioned how this work. As per the release, the microprocessor detects the state of gait based on the sensor data. The control software calculates the real-time damping needed to attain the desired gait by changing the stiffness of the system which is achieved by a hydraulic damper operated by a DC motor.

The statement also mentioned that MPKs are currently imported in India and are available at a price ranging between Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 60 Lakhs, based on the complexity and functionality. Once developed by ISRO, it is likely to cost around Rs 4 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh.

"Optimisation of MPKs in terms of mass and envelope size is underway. More intelligence is being incorporated into the system to help the amputee walk through uneven terrains with advanced features for more comfort," the statement said.