ISRO-NASA Satellite To Study Earth’s Dynamic Land To Take Off From India

NASA and ISRO's developed earth observation satellite that will help to study earth's land and ice surfaces more in-depth is all ready to be delivered to India later this month for a possible launch in September.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Friday visited NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the US state of California to oversee the final electrical testing of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite on Friday before it is sent to India.

"This satellite is going to be a phenomenal outcome of India-US collaboration, to the entire globe. The integration of payload completed, now we have flagged off the satellite to India for further integration and to get ready for its launch next year," Somanath was quoted as saying by ANI, at the formal send-off ceremony organised at the JPL which also witnessed the presence of the senior scientists from the two space agencies.

California| NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar or NISAR, an Earth science satellite being jointly built by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), got a send-off ceremony in California before it ships out to India pic.twitter.com/Xte5bFSetj — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

The SUV-size payload will be shifted into a special cargo container for a 14,000-kilometer flight to the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, later this month.

Earlier in 2014, both ISRO and NASA came together to develop the 2,800 kg satellite. In March 2021, ISRO sent its S-Band SAR payload developed in India to NASA for integration with the L-Band payload built by JPL.

"This marks an important milestone in our shared journey to better understand planet Earth and our changing climate. NISAR will provide critical information on Earth’s crust, ice sheets, and ecosystems," JPL Director Laurie Leshin as quoted by PTI.

The satellite will help researchers detect slow-moving variations of a land surface that can precede earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic eruptions.

Such data could also play a major role in preparing communities for natural hazards such as the Joshimath land subsidence.

Measurements of melting sea ice and ice sheets will improve understanding of the pace and impacts of climate change, including sea level rise.

During its three-year primary mission, the satellite will make measurements day and night, in all weather situations, every 12 days, covering practically the whole world.

(With inputs from agencies)