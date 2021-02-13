The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has partnered with technology company MapmyIndia to develop a fully indigenous mapping portal and geospatial services.

The development is in line with the Central government's June 2020 move to open up the space sector to private firms. The indigenously-developed mapping portal will serve as a rival to Google Maps, which is used by over a billion people across the world every month.

The partnership will combine the power of ISRO's catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data with MayMyIndia's digital maps and technologies, the latter's CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma has said, as reported by news agency PTI. Verma termed the a pathbreaking milestone in India's journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Under the partnership, the combined geospatial expertise of the Department of Science (DoS) and CE Info Systems would be leveraged through their respective Geoportals, ISRO said in a statement, adding that the collaboration will enable them to jointly identify and build holistic geospatial solutions utilising the earth observation datasets, NavIC (navigation with Indian Constellations), Web Services, and Application Programming Interface (API) available with MapmyIndia, VEDAS, MOSDAC and Bhuvan geoportals.

Verma said India are better off with an indigenous mapping portal and geospatial services. "MayMyIndia, being a responsible, local, Indian company, ensures that its maps reflect the true sovereignty of the country, depicting India's borders as per Government of India and hosts its maps in India."

Verma said citizens using its services can better protect their privacy, unlike the foreign companies that claim to offer free maps but in reality make money by targeting the same users with advertising based on invading user privacy and auctioning those users' private location and movement data.

