The cases of mobile hacking and online fraud have become a common phenomenon nowadays. Even before you get to know hackers secretly install malwares in your phone and get hold of your personal information. This could lead to serious money and identity-related fraud. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the suspicious activities on your phone. To help you with this, we are going to tell you five signs which could mean your mobile has been hacked. Here they are:

5 signs of mobile phone being hacked

Mobile battery drains fast

If your mobile battery is draining quickly, then it is possible that your device may have malware. The malware-laden mobile apps consume more battery. That is why the battery is exhausted faster. However, sometimes the battery also drains quickly due to the mobile app running in the background of your phone. In such a situation, the first thing you need to do is to close the mobile apps running in the background of your phone and after that pay attention to the battery consumption.

Frequent mobile app crashes

If you are experiencing frequent mobile app crashes, you must know it is not a comment thing. Apps also start crashing due to smartphones being hacked. To check whether your apps are crashing for the same reason, go to Google Play Store and check whether the app is updated or not. Sometimes the app crashes due to non-updating as well.

Suspicious popups and addons

Many times certain suspicious popup ads start appearing on our smartphones when we download third-party apps. These are not common things to ignore. There could be a possibility that there may be malware in the mobile phone. To avoid this, do not use third-party apps. This will also help you in keeping your data safe.

Smartphone overheating

If your smartphone is overheating automatically, it is considered to be hacked. It could mean the hacker is operating your phone. In such a situation, you can visit a technician for better consultation.

Flashlight on

Again if the flashlight of your phone gets on automatically, there could be a possibility that your phone has been hacked. To avoid this, factory reset the phone immediately, so that the malware present in the phone is deleted.

