Is Your Laptop Getting Slow Day-By-Day? This Application Can Help Boost The Device's Performance

Is your laptop hanging? Do you feel that holding the cursor down to display a list of results and scrolling down a few times is taking forever? Do you think this is because of how many apps you have installed on your computer? The truth is, no matter how new or old your computer is there are ways we can actually improve its performance. There are millions of users who use their computers and laptops every day, but not everyone knows what to do in order to help their devices perform at optimum levels.

So, if you are someone who is fed up with the slow performance of your Windows device, here is how you can enhance the speed and efficiency without spending a single penny on the process.

All you have to do is download the Microsoft PC Manager from https://pcmanager.microsoft.com/ and install it on your computer. Notably, it only supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 users.

The Microsoft PC Manager can help you in boosting the device’s performance, management of applications, conduct the device's health checkup, and also works as an anti-virus.

How To Boost The Performance Of Windows Laptop/PC:

After you install the Microsoft PC Manager, all you need to do is open the application. You will see a pop-up that shows you the health and other stats of the computer. With some stats, you will be able to see a ‘Boost’ button. Click on it and it will remove all the unnecessary files including the temporary files which would ultimately increase the performance.

Talking about the health check option, doing that would help you delete unnecessary files, cache, system logs, and some recent file lists. You can even disable the startup applications which may have caused slow booting of your device.

If you are still not satisfied, you can opt for a deep clean up which would help you find and delete the unnecessary hidden files.

Microsoft has created a one-stop solution for Windows users to manage the performance of their laptops with the release of the PC Manager in Public Beta.