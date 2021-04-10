There is a way a user can get to know who viewed his/her profile secretly. Here follow this step-wise guide to find out

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Nowadays, we are so dependent on social media that imagining a day without them is boring and meaningless. Well, we have experienced a few hours without them when Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down. Those few hours forced us to think that our life would have been so different without these apps. On one hand, these apps connect us with people from across the world, on the other, there's a plethora of risk. Every now and then, a news is doing rounds that personal data available on Facebook is being shared with third parties.

Well, we don't know how much this information is true, but now the company has increased the privacy level in the Facebook application. There is a way a user can get to know who viewed his/her profile secretly. Isn't this interesting? This is only for iOS users, however, android users don't worry, as we have a trick that will help you know how many people and who viewed your profile.

How to check on iOS?

- Open your Facebook App

- Now click on the three lines below at the right corner.

- Scroll down to 'Privacy Shortcut' and click on it

- Below the 'Privacy Checkup', you will see a new option 'Who viewed my profile?'

- Now click on the option and see

How to check on windows?

- Open your Facebook account on the desktop.

- Right-click with the mouse on the Facebook page

- Now click on 'View Page Source'.

- Now, you will be redirected to a new tab, enter command CTRL + F

- A search box will appear. In that search box type, BUDDY_ID.

- Now, you will see a 15 digit ID written beside BUDDY_ID, copy it.

- Now go to a new tab and type facebook.com/15-digit ID.

- Here, the ID of the user who has viewed your profile will open

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv