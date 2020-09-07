New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: nCore Games, makers of upcoming multiplayer mobile action game FAU-G, rubbished the rumours that the game was conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The company issued a statement on its Twitter handle on Monday seeking to clarify matters in this regard.

The letter reads, “This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumors on social media that FAU:G was conceptualized by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless. nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Mr. Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU:G game.”

The note also cleared the air on why Akshay Kumar was promoting the game. It reads, "The nCore statement added that a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, and designers, who have worked on top gaming titles in the past, are currently developing FAU-G game. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore.

The social media users have also created a buzz over the theme and poster of the game. Now, the company has slammed the rumours of the poster being plagiarised. “There are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from ShutterStock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game Title Screen and in-game art soon,” the note further added.

The company also warned the rumourmongers against spreading fake news and said, it will take legal action against such elements.

“To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them,” nCore wrote on Twitter.

The royal battle game was unveiled by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as a replacement to Korean game PUB-G, two days after the Centre banned 118 China-linked applications.

Posted By: Srishti Goel