Is Facebook Down? Users Complain About Bizarre Glitch 'Showing Celebs Post' On News Feed

Facebook has not confirmed any outage on the app or issued any statement regarding the same.

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 01:14 PM IST
Facebook users on Wednesday, August 24 reported some weird glitch that has a celebrity connection to it. This bizarre glitch in the Meta-owned platform is filling user feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts. The outage was reported by an website tracker DownDetector.com.au. As per the website, users of the social media app are reporting issues with their feed and that their main News Feed is flooded with minor posts sent to pages for artists like Lady Gaga, Nirvana, and The Beatles.

Reportedly, 43 per cent of users have reported issues with the app, 40 per cent relating to the newsfeed and 16 per cent relating to the website in general.

So far, Facebook has not confirmed any outage on the app or issued any statement regarding the same. Similarly, there is no proof whatsoever that the website has been compromised or hacked.

"Is anyone else's Facebook feed completely borked? Seeing everyone's comments on other people and other pages. The is even more rubbish than it usually is," wrote a user expressing his concern. 

However, users are quick to take advantage of the bug and are now sending memes to celebrities that they know will be shared far and wide. One user wrote to Adele’s Facebook page, “I don’t know but I want to try it too, hello!”, while another wrote, “Hey mama I’m famous”.

