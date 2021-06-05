Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: The teaser indicates that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will have the UAZ jeep which was exclusive to the Erangel map in PUBG Mobile.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Since the news of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s launch by Krafton has come out, around 20 million Indians who have pre-registered for the video game are waiting impatiently for its launch. The South Korean gaming company, Krafton has been dropping teasers giving fans an idea of what to expect from the game. In the latest teaser, Battleground Mobile India is shown to have the popular UAZ vehicle from the banned PUBG Mobile game.

“Keep your seatbelts fastened! The vehicle advantage is all you need for ruling the Battlegrounds! UAZ holds a special place in our hearts and we cannot wait to drive around in the Battlegrounds!” reads the caption of the latest teaser on Facebook.

The teaser indicates that the Battlegrounds Mobile India will have the UAZ jeep which was exclusive to the Erangel map in PUBG Mobile. Krafton has also included other PUBG Mobile features in the Battlegrounds Mobile India including level 3 backpack, energy drink, and Sanhok map.

This striking similarity between the two video games- Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile which is banned in India has sparked a controversy amidst political groups. Recently, Member of Parliament, Arvind Dharampuri wrote to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying that the banned PUBG Mobile is being launched as Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. Earlier, two other BJP politicians had also raised concern over the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile game in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India by Krafton.

Meanwhile, Krafton has not officially released the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, according to media reports that the game is all set to be launched in India on June 18. Andriod users can still pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store. The company is providing rewards for pre-registrations including the Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan