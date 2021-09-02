Ireland has fined Whatsapp for breaching the privacy laws. A fine of 225 million is imposed on the messaging app company. Scroll to know details

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Ireland has fined WhatsappThursday, September 2 following an inquiry into the messaging app's transparency around and on sharing of personal data. According to reports from AFP, Ireland has put 225 million euros on Whatsapp for the breach of Europe's privacy laws.

Furthermore, Ireland was asked to " reassess and increase its proposed fine based on several factors ..and following this reassessment, the DPC has imposed a fine of 225 million euro on WhatsApp," said DPC.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission DPC is a leading company in Europe that leads matters related to Data.

#BREAKING Ireland fines WhatsApp 225 million euros for breaching EU privacy laws

The fine, the equivalent of $267 million, was handed down by the DPC as the country hosts the European headquarters of Facebook. As Ireland hosts the regional headquarters of several major tech players such as Apple, Google, and Twitter, the DPC has been largely responsible for policing adherence to the EU's landmark GDPR data rights charter.

The agency launched the WhatsApp probe in December 2018 to examine whether the messaging app "discharged its GDPR transparency obligations" concerning telling users how their data would be used. The information was used by Whatsapp and other Facebook companies.

The DPC submitted its initial reports mentioning the decision to other European regulators (CSAs) -- whose approval is required -- in December 2020 but received objections from eight of them. Unable to reach a consensus, a dispute resolution process was launched in June.

The DPC also "imposed a reprimand along with an order for WhatsApp to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions."

With inputs from AFP.

