New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: iQoo Z3, one amongst the most awaited middle-range smartphones of 2021 launched in India on Tuesday. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC-powered smartphone was launched in India through a virtual event after having made its debut in China and a few other Southeast Asian countries in March and April 2021.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup and is packed up with a large 4,400 mAh battery and 55W fast charging support. iQoo Z3 also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which reportedly enhances its overall user-friendly aspect.

iQoo Z3 – Pricing in India

The iQoo Z3 smartphone comes in three variants in total – 6GB RAM + 128 storage priced at Rs 19,990, 8GB + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 20,990 and 8GB + 256 GB variant priced at Rs 22,990. The smartphone is available online on Amazon India and the official website of the smartphone iQoo.com.

Seven-days return policy

The smartphones of the time whether released online or offline, rarely come up with return policies. However, iQoo Z3 has been launched with a ‘No Question Asked’ return policy for seven days after the date of purchase with the company claiming a 100 per cent money-back guarantee.

iQoo Z3 specifications

The triple rear camera setup of the smartphone comes with a 64-megapixels + 8-megapixels + 2-megapixels combination, with the 8 MP sensor containing an ultra-wide lens. In the front of the smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera that contains an f/2.0 aperture. With a Type-C port for charging, iQoo Z3 comes with 5G, 4G LTE and dual-band WiFi support.

iZoo Q3’s 4,400 battery setup comes with a 55W fast charging support, which the company claims, can charge the smartphone from zero to 50 per cent in 19 minutes. To prevent the smartphone from getting heated, the smartphone comes up with a five-layer smartphone. In a dimensional aspect, phone measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm and weigh 185.5 grams.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan