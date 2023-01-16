iQOO Neo 7 5G To Launch On This Date; Check Expected Price, Specifications Here

iQOO Neo 7 to launch on February 16, 2023. Here's what you can expect from the phone. (Image- Twitter)

The iQOO sub-brand of Vivo is preparing to launch its second smartphone following the massive launch of the iQOO 11, a flagship phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The company has officially announced that the iQOO Neo 7 will be launched on February 16, 2023. The phone will also be available on Amazon, according to the company.

Notably, the iQOO Neo 7 has already made its debut in China and the company is expected to launch the phone with almost the same specifications. However, no official confirmations have been made about the specifications, price, and availability yet. The reports also claim that the phone could be much similar to the iQOO Neo Neo 7 SE.

iQOO Neo 7 Expected Specifications:

The iQOO Neo 7 could feature the same 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz with a full HD display. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset along with the 12GB of RAM. The phone could feature a storage capacity of 256GB and would run entirely on Android 13 out of the box. Speaking of the battery, the phone could get a 5,000mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to have a triple camera setup, with a primary shooter of 50 MP Sony IMX766V with optical image stabilisation. The phone could also come with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

iQOO Neo 7 Expected Price:

In China, the iQoo Neo 7 starts from CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs 30,765) for the 8GB and 128GB while the top end which has 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of storage costs CNY 3,299 (approx. Rs 37,000) and the phone is expected to make a debut close to these prices.