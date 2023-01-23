iQOO Neo 7 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead Of February 16 Launch, Details Inside

After the launch of iQOO 11 5G, the sub-brand of Vivo is all set to launch its Neo 7 5G on February 16, 2023. Since the launch is a few weeks away, the company has also confirmed some of the features that the upcoming smartphone will have.

In a new update, the company has made the landing page of the smartphone live, confirming some of the features and even announcing a chance to win the Neo 7 5G by participating in a certain contest.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Expected Specifications:

The upcoming smartphone iQOO Neo 7 5G is said to be powered by India's first MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset. This company on its landing page has also shared the AnTuTu score. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 has an AnTuTu benchmark score of about 8,93,690. This performs much better than the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, which has a score slightly higher than 8,000 on AnTuTu.

Along with a 6.7-inch E5 AMOLED display and a cantered punch hole, the iQOO Neo 7 5G will debut with a dedicated 3D cooling system for heat dissipation. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The gadget will support 120W quick charging. It will have a triple camera unit with Optical Image Stablisation capabilities and come in black and blue colours.

Speaking of the announcement, the company has posed two questions to the users, such as "Guess the most potent processor that is packed with the iQOO Neo 7?" And "What is the iQOO Neo 7's slogan?" One is required to enter information like their name, email address, and phone number after responding to these questions. Users can enter the contest through February 15 at which point the winner and results will be revealed on February 20, five days after the contest's launch.