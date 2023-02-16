iQOO Neo 7 5G Launched With Segment-First MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Processor; Check Price, Specifications

AFTER a successful debut in China, the sub-brand of Vivo, iQOO has launched its highly anticipated smartphone Neo 7 in the global market at a virtual event today. The phone would succeed the iQOO Neo 6, which was unveiled last year. Interestingly, the iQOO Neo 6 was the best gaming phone of the year.

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications:

The iQOO Neo 7 gets a massive 6.78-inch E5 120Hz AMOLED flexible flat screen display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz with a full HD display and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

Under the hood, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 paired with up to 12 GB RAM LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage of up to 256 GB. The iQOO Neo 7 gets a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It also comes with Extended RAM 3.0 allowing users to virtually increase the RAM to up to 20GB. Additionally, the smartphone would be running on the latest Android 13 and comes with a promise of two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Speaking of the camera, the iQOO Neo 7 gets a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera. Additionally, the smartphone gets a Vlog Movie and a Super Night mode.

For gamers, the company has provided Motion controls, 4D vibrations and 90 frames per second gaming support, and a 12000 Hz instant touch sampling rate.

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC are all available as connectivity choices. It will go off against products like the Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1.

iQOO Neo 7 Price In India:

The phone is available in two colours- Frost and Interstellar Black. The price of the base variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage is Rs 29,999, while the price of top-end trim with 12GB RAM and 256 Storage is Rs 33,999. There are exiciting offers availabe on exchange which you can check on the official website of the company.

The phone will available for sale by 1 PM on February 16, 2023.