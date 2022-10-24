iQoo Launches Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC chipset; Check Expected Price, Features Here

The gaming phone maker iQoo (a sub-brand of Vivo) has launched Neo 7 smartphone in China and tried to keep it an all-rounder rather than making it a gaming phone. The all-new smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and succeeds the iQoo Neo 6. However, there is no official statement on when the company will launch it in India.

iQoo Neo 7 Specifications:

Talking about the specifications, the new flagship features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ certification. The phone has an impressive touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a refresh rate panel of 120Hz along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and 1,500 nits of peak brightness.

As expected the iQoo Neo 7 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM.

The phone also features a triple camera setup which includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor with an Optical Image primary shooter along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

The smartphone will run on the latest Android 13 OS paired with a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by fast charging. It comes with 120W fast charging which can charge the battery from 0 to 50% in just 9 minutes.

iQoo Neo 7 Price:

The iQoo Neo 7's base model comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. For the 8GB and 128GB models, the starting price is CNY 2,699 (about Rs 30,765). The most expensive version of the phone includes 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The price of the gadget is CNY 3,299 (about Rs 37,000). On October 31st, it will be on sale in China. However, no official confirmation is made of its entry into India.