iQOO 7 Neo To Launch With 120W Fast Charging And 5,000 mAh Battery: Reports

According to the reports, iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO Neo 7 in the market soon. The company is expected to reveal the launch date of its Neo series smartphone. Some reports even state that the Neo 7 would be launched in the Chinese market this month. Earlier, many of the specifications and designs have been leaked. According to a very well-known Chinese tipster Bald Panda, the iQOO Neo 7 will be seen with a 5000 mAh battery and a 120W fast charging option.

If the information comes out to be true, the all-new iQOO 7 Neo would be the first one in the series to have 120W fast charging, earlier iQOO Neo 6 had 80W FlashCharge charging. If you are an iQOO fan, you are definitely looking forward to the specifications, so here are some leaked specifications that we expect to be true.

iQOO Neo 7: Specifications

According to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Neo 7 will be available with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC chipset. It makes use of an ARM Cortex X2 core and comes equipped with an integrated ARM Mali-G710 MC10 graphic card for better streaming.

The reports also claim that the iQOO Neo 7 will have a 120Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD resolution and will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to offer a 6.62-inch display with a punch-hole camera on the top.

Talking about the optics, the Neo 7 will have a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. However, no information about the front camera has been unveiled. It is expected that it will penetrate the market with a price of Rs. 40,000.