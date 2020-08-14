The company has not revealed the specifications of iQoo 5 but according to media reports, the device will likely be the successor of iQoo 3. The iQoo 3 was launched in India in 2020 at a price of Rs 44,990.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Vivo sub-brand iQoo is all set to launch iQoo 5 in China on August 17, with tech lovers eagerly waiting for the launch of the new device. Though the company has not revealed the exact date iQoo 5’s launch in India, it has recently teased the launch of a new device in India, and it is expected to be the iQoo 5.

On Friday, the company took to twitter to release couple of teasers hinting at the launch of a new device and it is expected that it is going to be the new iQoo 5. "A new race is on the horizon, get ready to witness a performance like never before! Stay tuned to know more," the company said in a tweet.

“We're joining forces and approaching break-neck speeds. Its unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Stay tuned to know more. #DrivePerformance coming soon,” it said in another tweet.

We're joining forces and approaching break-neck speeds. Its unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Stay tuned to know more.#DrivePerformance coming soon pic.twitter.com/bG1HdMBerl — iQOO India (@IqooInd) August 14, 2020

What are the specifications of iQoo 5?

The company has not revealed the specifications of iQoo 5 but according to media reports, the device will likely be the successor of iQoo 3. The iQoo 3 was launched in India in 2020 at a price of Rs 44,990.

As per reports, the iQoo5 will likely be a 120W fast charging technology and will be able to charge 50 per cent of a 4,000 mAh battery in just five minutes while it will be fully recharged in just 15 minutes. iQoo 5 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, said a JD.com report, adding that it will be paired with 6GB or 128GB of RAM options.

iQoo will also have three rear sensors featuring a periscope lens with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom and it will be available with a 6.56-inch AMOLED displa. For selfie lovers, there will be a punch-hole cutout on the front.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma