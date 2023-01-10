iQOO 11 Launched In India: First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Is Here; Details

The much awaited flagship smartphone of January 2023, the iQOO 11 5G is here. The flagship has become a subject to plenty of leaks and speculations. However, the company itself clarified some of the specifications including the processor, GPU and screen size in the Amazon listing.

Just like the iQOO 9T, the iQOO 11 has been launched in partnership with the popular automobile brand BMW. As a result, the phone features three stripes- red, blue and black stripes at the back.

iQOO 11 Specifications, Features:

As reported the iQOO 11 has used Samsung's AMOLED E6 display and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1440X3200 resolution. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor along with the V2 graphic chip for better gaming and video recording experience. Additionally, the phone features a 5000mAh Li-ion battery and will support 120W fast charging. It will have 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will come in two versions: 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM. Both would have 256GB of internal storage as standard.

Additionally, the phone also has a vapour chamber liquid cooling system to keep the phone's thermals stable.

The iQOO 11 will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens, and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. A 16MP camera with a dedicated low light recording and photography option will be available for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 11 Price In India:

The iQOO 11 will be available in two trims- 8GB/256GB costs Rs 59,999 and the 16GB/256GB costs Rs 64,999. The phone will be available for purchase from the beginning January 13, 2023 and the Amazon Prime Users can get their hands on the device starting from January 12, 2023. The buyers can get a massive discount of Rs 5,000 if they use ICICI or HDFC bank credit/debit card.