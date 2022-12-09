iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset; Check Price And Specifications Here

The Vivo-owned Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQoo has launched its much-awaited 11 series in China. The company has earlier delayed its launch due to the sudden demise of the Chinese leader, Jiang Zemin. Earlier, the company had planned to launch the phone on December 2.

With the introduction of the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro 5G trims, the company has not made many changes. Notably, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G Specifications:

Interestingly, both trims feature the same 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of up to 144 Hz. Talking about the difference between both the trims, the pro trim sports a curved display, and on the other hand iQoo 11 features a flat display.

In terms of performance, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with quad-channel 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM (top end) and UFS 4.0 storage, are present in both phones. The phone runs on the OrginOS 3 based on Android 13 and has a built-in dedicated chamber in them.

Talking about the battery and other prominent features of the phones, the iQOO 11 Pro sports a 4,700mAh battery along with 200W wired and 50W wireless charging support. On the other hand, iQoo 11 features a 5,000mAh battery along with 120W fast wired charging (no wireless) support.

For the optics, the phones have something good to offer. The top-end iQOO 11 Pro offers a 50 MP Sony IMX866 primary shooter, 50MP ultrawide, and another 13MP portrait camera with 3x zoom. On the other hand, the iQoo 11 sports a 50 MP primary shooter along with 13MP portrait, and 8MP ultrawide lenses. For selfies and video calls, both phones feature a 16MP front camera.

iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro 5G Price:

In China, the 8GB/256GB iQOO 11 Pro starts at CNY 4,999. (roughly Rs 59,000). You can get it with 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB storage for CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs 65,000) and CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 71,000), respectively.

The 8GB/128GB version of the iQOO 11 costs CNY 3,799 in China (about 45,000). You can get it with 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB for CNY 4,099 (approximately Rs 48,500), CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs 52,000), and CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 59,000), respectively.