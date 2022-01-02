New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple is rumoured to be discontinuing three of its smartphones by suspending all updates. As per a report, after the release of iOS 16, Apple is expected to discontinue 3 of its smartphone models.

Which 3 models will Apple discontinue?

According to a French tech news site, iPhoneSoft, Apple will discontinue the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.

This will create big trouble for people who are using these models as it overlooks the future security updates, which will eventually leave the owners exposed to cyber crooks. People who are using these models will be at great risk as their devices can be easily hacked. Apart from that, social media apps such as WhatsApp will no longer function on these devices.

It should be noted that any discontinued product from Apple goes directly into it the list of its "Vintage Products". According to the tech giant, vintage products are those that the company discontinued selling more than five and less than seven years ago.

The company ever year discontinue iPhone models that are no longer compatible with newer versions of iOS. The devices which Apple is planning to discontinue now were released in 2015 and 2016 respectively. The French website also shared that Apple will discontinue a number of older iPads such as iPad mini 4, iPad Air 3, iPad (fifth-generation), and the 2015 iPad pro models.

In every software update, Apple adds brand new features and also fixes bugs to enhance the experience of the user. The new iOS updates also come with security features that protect the device from getting hacked. The company rolled out a new iOS 15 update a few weeks back only and is now going to announce the iOS 16 update soon.

