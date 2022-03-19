New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple launched the iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 2022 globally just a few days ago, now both these devices are available in India. Talking about the iPhone SE 2022, you will see the same design as the previous model, but it will now support a 5G network, and it also has the new A15 Bionic chipset. Now, talking about the iPad Air 2022, it is also similar in appearance, but in this, you will get the M1 CPU, which powers the iPad Pro series and MacBook.

Price and Offer of iPhone SE 2022:

Apple iPhone SE 2022’s price in India starts at Rs 43,900 for the base model with 64GB of storage. In this, you will also get to see the 128GB model and 256GB variant, which cost Rs 48,900 and Rs 58,900 respectively. If you will purchase the iPhone SE 2022 with ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank or SBI Card, you will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000. You also get the offer of no-cost EMI option and exchange incentives.

Price and Offer of iPad Air 2022:

For Apple iPad Air 2022, you will have to pay Rs 54,900 for the 64GB (Wi-Fi) variant, and the 256GB variant is available for Rs 68,900. The Wi-Fi and Cellular models with 64GB and 256GB storage are priced at Rs 68,900 and Rs 82,900 respectively. The customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank or SBI cards can get a special cashback discount of Rs 4,000.

Specifications of iPhone SE 2022:

The iPhone SE 2022 has a 4.7-inch HD Retina display and a Touch ID sensor at the bottom. The phone is powered by an A15 Bionic CPU with 4GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB. The iPhone SE 2022 comes with the out of the box iOS 15.4. It also comes with a single 12-megapixel back camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera for FaceTime.

Specifications of iPad Air 2022:

The iPad Air 2022 features a 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 23401640 pixels. It is now powered by the M1 chip and comes with iPadOS software. You will also get a front-facing 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and it has a rear camera of 12 megapixels. You will get iPad Air 2022 with 64GB and 256GB storage options. These can be paired with Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular models

Posted By: Simran Srivastav