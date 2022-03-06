New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone SE 5G at the upcoming event on March 8. Ahead of the launch, the iPhone SE 2020 (64GB) has received a heavy discount on Flipkart. The online shopping app is currently offering a huge discount on Apple iPhone SE (2020)64 GB model and the phone can be purchased for Rs.15,498 via a shopping app.

The iPhone SE 2020 64 GB model is originally priced at Rs. 30,298 on Flipkart. However, with several discounts, you can get the Apple handset for as low as Rs. 15,498. At a very affordable range, users can get the latest iOS 15 experience, an excellent rear-facing camera that supports image stabilization, and Apple's iconic Touch ID sensor.

In case you are looking to purchase the iPhone SE (2020), you can exchange your current smartphone for up to Rs. 14,800. If you get the complete value of your handset, the iPhone SE (2020) effective cost will be Rs. 15,498. Flipkart is also offering a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and a flat Rs. 50 instant cashback on Paytm wallet.

iPhone SE (2020) specifications

The iPhone SE 2020 64 GB smartphone offers a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display with Apple's A13 Bionic chipset which is based on 7nm fabrication technology. Apple A13 Bionic is a Hexa-core processor that is equipped with an Apple quad-core GPU. Additionally, the iPhone ships in three different storage models, including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB RAM.

It has a 12-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K 60fps video-recording capability. There is a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating and supports fast charging. It is offered in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

