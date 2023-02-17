iPhone 15 Pro Expected To House Type-C Port, Curved Frame | Check All Leaked Features Here

APPLE never fails to woo its customers with something new every time it releases its smartphone, the iPhone. Months have passed since iPhone 14 series was launched last year and to no surprise, the phones were among the best sellers in the markets globally. Now, buzz over Apple iPhone 15 has started to gain momentum as it's already February and going by the trend only 6 months are left for Apple to release its new smartphone series. Notably, Apple releases iPhone models in September.

As per the latest leaks regarding the iPhone 15 series, the Pro model (iPhone 15 Pro) is expected to house a USB Type-C port instead of the traditional Lighting connector. However, the wide use of the USB Type-C cable is likely to be limited.

Why Apple is shifting to Type-C Port?

Apple in their products uses a Lighting port for charging and data transfer. Earlier last year, European Union mandated smartphone manufacturers to adopt USB Type-C ports in all electronic devices across Europe. With the EU mandate, the company reluctantly had to bring Type-C ports to their smartphones.

As per leaked reports by a Reddit user who frequently post on Apple products, the company will restrict the functionality of the jack to authorised or verified accessories and the E85 Port Controller will be the replaced addition. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a report suggested that iPhone 15 Pro will have better transfer speed ports and iPhone 15 series will be capped to USB 2.0 speeds.

iPhone 15 Series Other Leaked Features:

Apart from the expected, the iPhone 15 Pro also appears to have a slightly curved frame. However, the display is rumoured to be a flat panel. This is a transition from the flat sides in the latest iPhone 14 series. iPhone 15 is also rumoured to come with titanium materials. The overall bezels will also undergo trimming in the 15 series, according to tipster ShrimpApplePro.

The volume buttons, along with the mute switch will undergo a design revamp, according to the CAD Files of the product. The much-lauded Dynamic Island will continue to grab the top centre of the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series.

The handheld is expected to house an efficient 3nm processor, most likely an upgraded A15 Bionic. The camera sensors are also rumoured to improve, as can be seen in the more prominent camera bump. Plus, an exclusive offering of a periscope lens to high-end models. A name change for the 'Pro Max' model to 'Ultra' or an altogether new model with this name is likely too.