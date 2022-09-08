iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Apple Ditches 'Mini' To Get iPhone 14 Plus; Check Out Differences Here

Apple announced the long-awaited iPhone 14 series on Wednesday at Steve Jobs Theatre in California. Every year Apple announce a new series of smartphones and it was the iPhone 14 series in 2022. However, Apart from a few upgrades, the iPhone 14 series doesn’t witness any major changes, including the look.

Here’s all you need to know about the difference between the previously launched iPhone 13 series and the newly announced iPhone 14 series.

Apple has not launched any 'Mini' series this time as it used to in the last few events. Instead, the company has come with a plus model this time.iPhone 14 plus has replaced all the previously launched mini models in iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.



The basic difference between the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 14 series comes with the chip being used. Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro work on the same A15 chip. But the newly launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max work on the A16 chip. However, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will work on the same A15 chip.

The newly launched iPhone 14 series comes with an advanced camera, making low-light photography much better. Besides, the Pro model of the iPhone comes with autofocus and cinematic videos with 4K resolution. The company has also claimed that the video stability in the iPhone 14 series will be better compared to the previously launched iPhones.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in a new purple colour shade, and the notch design has also been updated. Besides, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in "Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product Red". Midnight and Starlight were absent in the previously launched models.

Apple has scrapped physical SIM trays in the iPhone 14 line and switched to eSIMs, but only in US and Canada for now.

The previously launched iPhone 13 Pro comes in at $1099, However, the all-new iPhone 14 costs $799, and the iPhone 14 Plus costs $899. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 is priced at $829. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come at $999 and $1099, respectively.