iPhone 14 Pro With Golden 'Rolex Daytona Watch': Check First Look, Prices And Other Specifications Here

Caviar, who is known for making luxury iPhones and accessories, who has also designed iPhone for Technical Guruji, a popular Indian Youtuber, has created one of a kind iPhone 14 Pro with an expensive Rolex Daytona watch on the rear side. According to the reports, the estimated cost for the iPhone is said to be around Rs 1.1 crore.

Notably, there are only three such iPhone 14 Pro available in the world which feature a golden Daytona watch on the rear. For background, the golden Daytona is a rare timepiece that is made up of 18k gold. Malcolm Campbell, a driver in motorsports and the holder of several world records for ground speed, served as the collection's first ambassador.

"Golden Rolex Daytona is in and of itself a work of art. And now it is combined with the newest Apple smartphone, which is arguably the most important invention in the world right now " said the company on its innovation.

With the pictures getting viral, one can easily notice that the smartphone is constructed in the manner of racing automobiles from the 1930s, like Campbell's Blue Bird, which broke the world speed record at Daytona.

Talking about the design of the iPhone, the smartphone features a titanium case along with a PVD coating (used for Rolex watches). In terms of the front look, the phone is similar to the other iPhone 14 Pro models. There are multiple toggle buttons on the back which are only used to improve the aesthetics of the phone.

Rest, all the processor, screen size, chipset, cameras remains same, juts the rear panel have witnessed the accumulation of the Rolex watch.