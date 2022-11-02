iPhone 14 Pro Vs Google Pixel 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The Best Flagship To Buy

Today, there are a plethora of smartphones available in the market from different brands. This can make it quite difficult to choose the right one, especially if you're on a tight budget. With the wide range of variety, specifications, camera, and design, it becomes burdensome to choose one flagship smartphone. However, these above-mentioned factors can help you choose the best smartphone.

In this article, we'll be listing the top 3 flagship phones that are currently available in India. These phone models offer some of the best features and specifications that money can buy, so if you're looking for a high-end smartphone, then one of these might just be perfect for you!

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro:

The first on the list is Apple’s latest flagship iPhone which features 6.1 inches (15.49 cm) OLED display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel and a 461 PPI touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the phone features Apple’s latest A16 bionic chip along with Hexa-core (2x3.46 GHz Everest + 4x2.02 GHz Sawtooth) CPU. It is the fastest CPU which is paired with 6GB RAM and Li-Ion 3200 mAh, supported by 15W fast charging, 50% in 30 min. It also features wireless charging.

Talking about the optics, iPhone 14 Pro has a 48 MP primary shooter along with a 12 MP telephoto and 12 MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 4k-supported 12 MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

Price Starts From Rs 139,900



2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:

The second on the list is the (current) most loved Android phone available in the market. The smartphone features 6.8 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display along with a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

Under the hood, this flagship phone sports the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with an Octa-core CPU. The handset is available with 128GB/ 8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM, 512GB/12GB RAM, and 1TB/12GB RAM variants. However, the battery pack of 5000 mAh remains standard with a 45W fast charging option.

Talking about the optics, the phone sports a quad camera setup with 108 MP, a primary shooter, a 10 MP telephoto lens, a 10 MP periscopic telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. It also has a front camera of 40 MP for selfies and video calls.

The phone has certifications like IP68 dust/water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised) and comes along with Stylus with 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro).

Price Starts From Rs 98,670



3. Google Pixel 7 Pro:

Third on the list is the recently launched Google Pixel 7 Pro. The phone features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel and a max brightness of 1500 nits.

The phone is powered by Google Tensor G2 (5 nm) along with an octa-core CPU and runs on the latest Android 13. The phone is available in five variants- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, and 512GB 12GB RAM. The smartphone features a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 23W fast charging support and a reverse charging feature.

In terms of Optics, the phone has a 50 MP multi-directional primary shooter paired with a 48 MP, telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultrawide lens. The phone also has a front camera of 10.8 MP for selfies and videos.

Just like Samsung S22 Ultra, the phone has IP68 dust/water resistant certification along with protection of Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and rear.

Price Starts From Rs ‎84,999