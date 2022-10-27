iPhone 14 Pro Models Facing Supply Constraints, Apple Working To Resolve Issue: MoS Chandrasekhar

The tech giant Apple is facing supply constraints for its flagship iPhone 14 series and some other specific models, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter he also mentioned that the all-new iPhone 14 has seen a surge in terms of demand and people are facing difficulties in terms of availability. Adding on to that, he mentioned that iPhone14 demand is being met also with Indian production.

"I spoke with Apple, and they stated that while the demand for the iPhone 14 is being satisfied with production from India, the demand for the iPhone 14 Pro has increased and there are supply issues that they are addressing. PVT sales likely represent "alternative" supply channels". This came in response to a user who claimed that various private players, mainly in Delhi NCR, had been selling some particular model of iPhones in all-cash deals.

The Twitter user further claimed that the idea that stocks were "unavailable" was "deliberately" manufactured in order to generate additional profits.

This holiday season, demand for the recently released iPhone 14 has skyrocketed as new variants enter the market. The demand for the new model was also spurred by alluring offers made by several e-commerce and retail platforms.

Recently, Apple has cut down the production of its recently released iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand in the market. Additionally, Apple has also confirmed that it will be manufacturing it's Apple iPhone 14 in India. However, it is expected that the locally manufactured and assembled products would be available in the market after some time.