iPhone 14 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch | Five Changes Likely To Be Incorporated By Apple

Tech giant Apple is all set to launch its much-awaited product of the year-- iPhone 14. The company has announced its 'far out' event which will take place in September this year. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil new iPhones and other products as well. Meanwhile, ahead of the launch of the smartphone, the images and videos of the iPhone 14 are doing rounds on the internet. The images have been of both the back and front of the smartphone have been leaked online.

To kill the excitement of people, the iPhone 14 Pro will have the same design as the earlier Pro models. This year as well the iPhone 14 pro model will be dubbed into iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a larger screen this time. Not only iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a larger screen, but iPhone 14 Max will also come with a larger screen.

iPhone 14 Max is expected to replace the mini model as it created an impact on the sale of the SE models of smartphones.

Talking about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro, the leaked pictures reveal that the phone will have a slight change in terms of design and look. The upcoming phone has a notch style and has a pill-shaped in design.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to come with a wide notch as same as iPhone 13 series. The phone now has slim bezels as compared to iPhone 13. The company is yet to reveal the details about the camera.

In the video, iPhone 14 can be seen in purple colour. It is expected that the company will introduce the phone in different colours.

The back panel of the smartphone consists of three cameras inside a square-shaped module just like the iPhone 13 pro. Rumours suggest that this time the tech giant will introduce iPhone 14 Pro models with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

People are eagerly waiting for the tech giant to officially unveil the features of the iPhone 14 series.