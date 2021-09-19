Phone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max shipping dates have been delayed in India. As per the online store of Apple India now the shipping dates for the iPhone 13 selected phones have been shifted to next month. Check dates here.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The shipping dates of the newly launched iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have been delayed in India and some other markets. As per the online store of Apple India now the shipping dates for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be between October 25 to 30.

However, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, will be available with deliveries scheduled for September 24-27, which is the usual timeline.

This comes after Apple started pre-orders for their latest iPhone 13 series smartphones which include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Friday (September 17) at 5:30 PM ahead of deliveries and in-store pickups beginning next week on September 24.

The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders are scheduled to arrive at shoppers on Friday, September 24. Some orders placed now, however, will arrive later than September 24. In the US, the iPhone 13 Pro 1TB version is almost sold out.

For the unversed, the new iPhone 13 series comes with a wide notch, an IP68 rating, a metal-glass body, and a Face ID biometric system. The mini variant has a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen while the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are equipped with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the latter. Further, the Pro Max model sports a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED panel.

Not only this, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. Both the Pro models have a triple rear camera setup, 12MP main shooter, 2MP ultra-wide sensor, 12MP telephoto camera, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner.

In terms of price, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini has a starting range of Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. The prices are for the base 128GB storage model. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

