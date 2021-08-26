Apple iphone13 to be launched with an new Face Id. Users can unlock phone even with masks and in fog

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple Fall product launch is round the corner with upcoming launch of upcoming iphone-13. The new model of Iphone will be a step up in its features and supporting tech. With a upgraded model the new Iphone 13 is most likely to get a new Face Id feature which will allow the users to unlock their phone more easily.

In a leaked report by Jon Prosser it has been claimed that, the new Face Id will help unlock the iphone 13 even when wearing a mask. Also during a foggy day it will enable the users to use and unlock their phones easily.

Apple can launch 4 possible models of iphone 13 with a updated chipset and extendedRAM with a bigger battery backup. Also, the phone will support the mmWave 5G for 5G connectivity enabling users with higher internet speed.It is likely that more advanced Face Id is being tested by Apple at the moment. However the upcoming linedup iphone 13 model can support senseor shift optival stabilization.

According to reports of a Taiwan Research firm, Trend Force it is possible for the new iphone to get small notch display. The particular device will belong to Apple's next generation A15 chipset, which will be supported by TSMC's 5nm+.

LiDAR sensor support can also be given in the lined-up range of iPhone 13. The technology will help to improve the AR experience in the device. Apart from this, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G model can be used in the upcoming iPhone 13 series that will come with a 5 nm processor , X60 pack with more battery capacity. This is a much better than the 7nm based Snapdragon X55 model, which was used in the previous iPhone 12 model.

Posted By: Ashita Singh