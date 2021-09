iPhone 13 Launch Date: Also referred to as the 'California Streaming' Apple event, the occasion is expected to be used by the company to unveil its new iPhones.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Clearing the air over the launch date of its most awaited products, tech giant Apple on Tuesday announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14. Like other 2021 events, Apple confirmed that the September launch event will also take place virtually. Also referred to as the 'California Streaming' Apple event, the occasion is expected to be used by the company to unveil its new iPhones.

At this year's September Apple event, one can expect the Cupertino based tech giant to officially take the wraps off of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Since 2013, Apple has delivered new iPhones around September like clockwork. The tech giant, which launched a redesigned iPhone with 5G connectivity last year, is not expected to make radical changes this year, with most analysts pointing to small technical updates to the phone's processor and camera system.

The devices is said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process. The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor. The sensor first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The new line of smartphones are expected to expand the Portrait mode feature to video and also have higher-quality video recording format, according to a Bloomberg report. The Portrait mode uses the phone's depth sensor to focus on faces while blurring the background, allowing amateur photographers to produce high-quality snaps.

A recent report has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will increase the price of the upcoming iPhones to compensate for rising chip production costs. Apple may also launch Watch Series 7 with a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturisation. Based on previous reports, Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to debut later this year, with Mark Gurman claiming that Apple has tested thinner display bezels.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan