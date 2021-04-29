iPhone 13: Ahead of the launch in September, several specifications and features of the iPhone 13 have also been leaked by the mobile geeks.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The world's most valuable smartphone manufacturer, Apple, every year launch a new model of its smartphone iPhone in September. Last year, the launch of iPhone 12 was delayed by a month due to the grim COVID-19 situation across the globe. The COVID-19 situation in many countries is still grim, however, Apple has started preparations to launch the iPhone 13 in September.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Apple is expected to launch three models of iPhone 13, namely iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch in September, several specifications and features of the iPhone 13 have also been leaked by the mobile geeks. According to the reports, the upcoming iPhone 13 could be launched at price of Rs 1,19,000.

How iPhone 13 will be different from iPhone 12?

Talking about the design of the iPhone 13, it will not see much change. The design of the iPhone 13 is expected to be the same as iPhone 12. However, as a change, a small notch display can be given in the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro model can come with a 120Hz refresh rate, which means that the iPhone 13 is going to be much better in terms of gaming. However, it has not been revealed yet whether the phone will come with a convertible refreshed rate or not.

Specifications

The iPhone 13 series can be given a better camera specification than iPhone 12. Some leaked reports have claimed that a 64MP camera setup can be given in the iPhone 13 base model, while Portrait mode support can be found in iPhone 13 Pro. Also, an ultra-wide-angle lens can also be seen in iPhone 13 Pro. F / 1.8 aperture can also be given in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Features like display fingerprint scanners and Face ID unlock can also be given in iPhone 13 Pro. Apple's upcoming smartphones will come with the Apple A15 SoC processor and will be based on the iOS 15 operating system.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan