New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are looking to buy yourself an iPhone, then this time is the best for you as iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series and other iPhone models are available at a discount of up to Rs 16,000 at Maple offline and online stores in India. The individual discounts vary between iPhone models and there are exchange offers as well that will allow customers to save some more money. This sale can be availed till January 26.

Maple is offering a discount of up to Rs 16,000 depending on the model they chose to buy. The discount includes Rs 8,000 instant discount offer and an additional up to Rs 9,000 cashback on purchase through HDFC bank cards. Maple is also offering an exclusive exchange bonus offer (over and above the exchange discount) that depends on the choice of the model. However, the exclusive exchange offer is only available at offline Maple stores.

Price of iPhone 12 series at Maple

The flagship iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is available at Rs 1,27,900, is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,000 for the 128GB variant and is available at Rs 1,21,900. If you purchase it with HDFC Bank cards, you can also get Rs 5,000 cashback making the total discount of Rs 13,000.

The iPhone 12 Pro, which is priced at Rs 1,17,900, can be purchased at a discount of up to Rs 8,500 with Rs 3,500 additional discount and up to Rs 5,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards.

The iPhone 12, which is priced at Rs 82,650 is available at Rs 76,900 after a discount of Rs 3,000 discount and a cashback of Rs 6,000 through HDFC Bank cards.

The iPhone 12 Mini is available at Rs 64,490 after a discount of Rs. 3,000. Also Rs. 9,000 cashback is available with HDFC Bank credit card. Debit card users can get Rs. 4,500 cashback. There is also an exchange offer for the iPhone 12 mini where you can get the phone for Rs. 48,900 including up to Rs. 9,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards and an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus.

Price of iPhone 11 series:

The iPhone 11 Pro Max which is priced at Rs 99,900 is discounted by Rs. 12,000 with additional Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC. iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 79,999 seems to only have the Rs. 2,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999 is discounted by Rs. 2,500 with HDFC cashback of Rs. 5,000.

Other iPhone Models:

iPhone XR has Rs. 2,000 discount and cashback of Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank debit card. There is a six-month no-cost EMI plan as well that gives you Rs. 7,000 cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit card.

Customers looking for the iPhone SE (2020) can get it at Rs. 2,000 discount cashback of Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank credit card and Rs. 4,500 on HDFC Bank debit card. The six-month no-cost EMI option is available here as well. The iPhone SE can be had at an exchange effective price of Rs. 20,900.

