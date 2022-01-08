New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: iPhone is definitely a status symbol for people, and we often find ourselves looking for deals and discounts while purchasing the smartphone. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, then here is a great deal for you. E-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon are offering amazing discounts on the smartphone.

The website has slashed the price of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini depending on specific models. The price of the smartphone has been lowered on both the e-commerce sites allowing users to purchase them at cheaper prices than retail outlets.

iPhone 12 price cut:

Walmart-owned e-commerce website Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 12, and now the phone is available for Rs 53,999 for the 64 GB storage variant. On the other hand, the smartphone is listed at Rs 63,900 on US-based e-commerce firm Amazon. iPhone 12 is currently priced at Rs 65,900 after Apple cut overall prices following the launch of the iPhone 13 series.

The price for the 128Gb storage variant of the iPhone 12 is Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, while the price on Amazon and retail outlets is Rs 70,900.

iPhone 12 mini price cut:

While talking about iPhone 12 mini, then the smartphone is offered at a discounted price of Rs 40,999 for the 64GB storage variant on Flipkart. On Amazon, the price of the iPhone 12 mini 64 GB stands at Rs 59,900. iPhone 12 mini 128GB is the price for Rs 54,499 on Flipkart, while the price on Amazon and retail outlets is currently Rs 64,900.

iPhone 12 specifications

iPhone 12 has a 6.1 inches screen with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, and a 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density). The smartphone comes with an A14 Bionic chipset and also has a super Retina XDR display. iPhone 12 runs on the latest iOS 15 operating system and supports spatial audio, cross-app drag, and drop features.

iPhone 12 mini specifications

iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4-inch display and supports MagSafe charging using Apple's wireless chargers. The smartphone also features 5G connectivity. iPhone 12 mini is equipped with 12-megapixel dual rear cameras that include a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera, with an f/1.6 aperture and an f/2.4 aperture.

