New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Days after Apple officially announced a delay in its release for the upcoming iPhones, leaker and Youtuber Jon Prosser has revealed a launch and pre-booking timeline for the smartphone lineup, along with the next-gen Apple Watch and iPads. In a tweet, Prosser revealed that Apple will host its launch event in the week commencing on October 12, with preorders to take place in the same week as the launch and shipment to start the week after that.

The tipster further suggested that the Pro models will not be available for pre-order until November.

Prosser however clarifies that there is a chance that the date could change due to the “staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models.” Prosser also revealed that the next generation Apple Watch and iPad will be available in the week commencing on September 7. The said two products will be launched via the press release.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

The noted tipster claimed in the following tweet that he has never gotten a product announcement day wrong.

“Reminder: though my overall track record is around 80%, I’ve never actually gotten a product announcement date wrong... iPad Pro, iPhone SE, MacBook Pro, iMac.Curious to see how these dates pan out,” the tweet read.

The development comes days after Apple officially announced a few weeks' delay in its release for the upcoming iPhones. The company's Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri was quoted by TechCrunch as saying, “As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project to supply to be available a few weeks later.”

Apple launches its new iPhones in September, though there have been some exceptions in the past. In 2017, iPhone X was made available to customers in November, while iPhone XR went on sale in October.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja