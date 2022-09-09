iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Prices See Massive Cut After iPhone 14 Launch | Check Here

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday launched the much-awaited iPhone 14 series during the company’s Far Out event. Apart from a smartphone, the company also introduced Apple Watch Series 8 and the new second-generation AirPods Pro. With the launch of the iPhone 14, the prices of iPhone 11, 12, and 13 have dropped.

Users can enjoy a whopping discount of Rs 10,000 on the iPhone 13. Customers can purchase the phone for Rs 69,900 for the base 128 GB variant. Users can also avail of more discounts on iPhone 13 during the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon festive sales next week. Earlier, the iPhone 13 was priced at Rs 79,900.

Talking about iPhone 12, the now price of the smartphone is Rs 59,990. Users can avail of an almost discount of Rs 20,000 discount over the smartphone’s initial price of Rs 79,900. Also, people can avail of further discounts on the smartphone during the Amazon and Flipkart festive sales.

Apart from iPhone 12 and 13, the tech giant has also given discounts on iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini. This time Apple ditched the mini-series for iPhone 14. Instead, the company has brought an iPhone 14 Plus that comes with a larger screen.

Back on September 7, the Apple launched iPhone 14 series during the Far Out event. The iPhone 14 series comes with the same specs as the vanilla iPhone 14, just with a bigger 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max have a major design change. All the series have got a positive response from the audience. Meanwhile, people are looking forward to the dropped prices for iPhones 11, 12, and 13.

Customers are advised to keep a close eye on the e-commerce website for more information.