New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held from June 6 to 10 at the San Jose Convention Center in California. As just some days are left for the event, a buzz has started across the world about what can be expected from Apple WWDC 2022.

According to reports, it is possible that Apple can launch iOS 16 and macOS 13 at its WWDC 2022 event, which will be streamed on the company's official YouTube channel. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, we have put together a list of everything that is expected to be unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022:

iOS 16

The upcoming operating system, iOS 16, will be the successor to the current iOS 15 and will come with several new features and improvements. Reportedly, the OS will likely bring new ways of interacting with the system and some "fresh Apple apps," Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman said. He added that iOS 16 will not bring many significant cosmetic changes, but it will include new ways of interacting and some "fresh Apple apps."

Besides, Apple might also bring some new widgets to iOS 16 since they have mostly been untouched since iOS 14.

WatchOS9 and other new features

The Watch OS 9 will be an update of the past year’s WatchOS 8, as per Gurman. He had previously reported that a revamped notification system and new health and fitness tracking features are in the works for iOS 16.

The new accessibility features include Door Detection, Apple Watch Mirroring, new VoiceOver languages, Live Captions on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc.

Apple's AR/VR headset

The company's long-time rumoured device is likely to get unveiled at the event because according to Gurman. The headset appears to be in the final stages of its development. Apple has also ramped up development of the software that runs on the headset, with the platform expected to be called "reality" or "ROS" for short, as per Gurman's report.

According to another report, Apple accessories like AirPods, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the Magic Keyboard/Mouse/Trackpad trio would switch to USB-C in the "foreseeable future."

