New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With the launch of the highly-anticipated iPhone 13 series, technology giant Apple also released the new iOS 15 for all its users across the globe. The new iOS is loaded with N number of exciting tools such as Focus Mode and SharePlay to iPhone 6s and beyond. Not only that, but the new OS also has some hidden and amazing features that will enhance the productivity of the phone.



The hidden feature in the phone includes -- font size for individual apps, voice memos playback speed, and more. Here's a detailed description of these new features.



Change font size for individual apps: For quite some time now, Apple iPhones have allowed their users to make changes in the font size for better readability. However, as the company has introduced the new iOS 15, this change becomes universal which means all iPhone users will either increase or decrease the font size according to their preference.



Record app activity: With this new update, users will be able to find out which apps are accessing their private data like location, photos, camera, microphone, and more. Not only that, but this feature also records the domains that the apps are connected with.



Voice Memos playback: With the new iOS 15, the company has given an upgrade to the Voice Memos Playbacks. Now users can change the speed of voice memos, either they can speed it up or slow down the playback of the recordings. Apart from that, after analysing the recording the Voice memo can skip over the silent gaps automatically with a single tap “skip silence.



Live Text copy-paste: In order to use the Live Text Copy-paste feature, a user needs to point the camera towards texts or numbers and wait for a new Live Text icon to appear. After which users can copy the text or even make a phone call if they have pointed the camera towards a phone number. This feature is somewhat similar to how Google Lens works on Android phones.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen