New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple CEO announced in Tuesday’s keynote that the iOS 14 update would be available to compatible devices from September 16. In India, the much-anticipated update is available from 10:30 pm IST today. The latest iOS update is being rolled out gradually and will start showing up on compatible devices steadily.

The iOS 14 comes with several new features, some of them borrowed from Android. One such feature is the Picture-in-Picture mode, which allows you to play videos from the Safari browser, Netflix and Amazon Prime on the foreground while you can continue doing other important things on your phone.

Another major upgrade that comes with iOS 14 is the enhanced privacy for your iPhone. The Control Centre lets you know when an app uses the camera or the microphone, or both. It also tells you when an app tried to access the clipboard via a notification.

iOS 14 also brings Widgets in different shapes and sizes. Users will be able to add Widgets to the home screen like there widgets for Note app, Weather, Stocks, and more.

iOS 14 has support for 20 new document fonts and some even existing Indian fonts have got new styles such as bold and italics.

For those who have email IDs in Devanagari, you can now send them emails to them via the Mail app. The app now supports Devanagari email IDs, apart from address in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Thai.

iOS14 also comes with increased support for cellular data downloads. iOS 14 allows you to download software updates, Siri voices, and Apple TV+ downloads via mobile data, which is perfect for India where people use a lot of mobile data.

Alongside, the iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 are also rolling out on a range of devices. iPadOS 14 brings your Apple tablet more in line with a full computer experience, so you'll see some features that don't exist for the iPhone, like support for an external mouse or trackpad.

List of compatible devices for iOS 14 upgrade

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

List of compatible devices for iPadOS 14 upgrade

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to install iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Go to the Settings app

Tap on General and then to Software Update

Tap on Software Update, the iPhone will automatically connect Apple servers to check for latest update

Tap on Download and install to get the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your device

Before installing the update, make sure that your iPhone or iPad is fully charged and connected to a Wi-Fi connection to save mobile data. The iOS 14 update is over 4GB in size and will vary depending on the iPhone.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta